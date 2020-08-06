Louisiana’s first plasma collection center to open in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BioLife Plasma Services is opening Louisiana’s first plasma collection center in Baton Rouge to support the urgent need for plasma.
“Plasma is a lifeline for thousands of people with rare, chronic and complex diseases, and we are excited to open the first BioLife plasma collection center in Louisiana,” said Jason Kilpatrick, manager of the BioLife Plasma Services Baton Rouge center.
The Baton Rouge center, which opens Saturday Aug. 8, is located at 11620 Coursey Blvd. The new center expects to bring more than 60 jobs to the community, according to a press release.
Plasma is collected from a healthy donor’s blood through a low-risk process where plasma is separated from the donor’s blood and the blood is returned back into the donor’s body. The body quickly replaces the plasma donated, allowing healthy individuals to donate as often as twice a week.
Donated plasma can be used to help people with rare, life-threatening diseases like immunodeficiency disorders, hemophilia and hereditary angioedema. Those interested in becoming a donor can make an appointment online on BioLife’s website.
