LHSAA schools prepare for new starting date for the regular season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The news was expected, but officially turned into reality on Wednesday, the prep football season will not start on time. The new target date, October 8th. That gives schools a possible eight-game regular season.
“Whether you like the numbers, I like the numbers, we got to use the numbers. People can badmouth the numbers, do they want to do. At the end of the day, that’s what we’re using, that’s what’s going to be used. I’ll use the term ambitious, yeah if you’re not ambitious, you won’t get anything done, that’s what we’re trying to get done here. We want to play football. I want kids to play football. Parents want kids to play football yesterday. But we got to do this safely. It’s easy to say that. I’ll sign a waiver, let’s play. We’re going to let them play,” said LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine.
Schools like Shaw can practice right now, but will have to wait until Phase 3 to start hitting. The Eagles are hopeful the new calendar sticks this time.
“In all honesty, hopefully it’s the 8th. We’ve been in Phase 2 for awhile. I saw the trend, the numbers get better. The past week or so. So hopefully they continue to stay the same. Everybody does what we need to do. Anything to get these deserving kids out there on the field,” said Shaw head coach Tommy Connors.
With limited time for hitting, and live action leading up to October 8th, the regular season opener could be a little disjointed.
“Moving target is way different than a dummy. There’s no hiding that there will be some issues even when we do start playing with no spring. and a summer. There’s no way to get four weeks of prep before a real game. Also lose a jamboree or a scrimmage. We’ll see if there’s some wiggle room to fit in something there before the 8th,” said Connors.
