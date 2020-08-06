Judge rules alleged Baton Rouge serial killer is sane; will stand trial in 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Aug. 6, a judge in Baton Rouge ruled that alleged serial killer, Kenneth Gleason, is sane enough to stand trial.
Gleason is accused of killing two black men back in September of 2017 and firing into the home of a black family.
EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore says Gleason’s trial is set for April 5, 2021. Judge Beau Higginbotham says the decision comes after two doctors examined Gleason.
Gleason was supposed to go to trial back in April of 2020, but the trial was changed into a sanity hearing.
