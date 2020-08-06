’It was a circus’ - Vincent recalls Saban’s wild final days at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For many LSU football fans, Christmas Day 2004 is not a pleasant memory.
It was on that day their beloved and worshipped head football coach, Nick Saban, declared he was leaving the Tigers for the NFL and the Miami Dolphins.
Saban had taken over an LSU program that suffered through eight losing seasons in 11 years and then, in just three years, led the Tigers to their first national championship in roughly half a century.
Former star running back Justin Vincent, a 1,000-yard rusher on that 2003 National Championship squad, has very vivid memories of Saban’s departure from Baton Rouge.
In a recent interview, Vincent recalled the legendary coach not being truthful with the team during the process, a week of practice in Orlando which players were disrespectful to the coaching staff, and a baffling defensive blunder that cost LSU the Capitol One Bowl and a victory in Saban’s final contest with the Tigers.
