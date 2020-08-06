Former Southern baseball star hosts exhibition game to help players stay sharp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A sort of exhibition baseball game for Baton Rouge-area high schoolers, current college student-athletes, and post-college players to help them stay sharp on the diamond was held at Goldsby Field.
It gave numerous guys a chance on the mound and in the batter’s box to face live competition. The game was in part organized by a name familiar to Southern baseball fans.
Frazier Hall, a two-time SWAC Player of the Year who also spent time in the Angels and Diamondbacks organizations, is now focused on helping other players develop their game to their best ability.
“There’s no better time to face good talent than now, so we have our high school guys and our college guys we train,” said Hall. “So, they’re matching up against them. So, the idea came from just getting the kids a game and saving them from the rainout we had. If you don’t love it, you’re not going to make it to the next level. I say that because the love will drive the work. It will drive you when you wake up. It gives you that feeling when you wake up in the morning [that] you have something you’re working towards and going after.”
Hall was named SWAC Player of the Year in 2010 and 2011.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.