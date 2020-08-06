Former Southern baseball star hosts exhibition game to help players stay sharp

“There’s no better time to face good talent than now, so we have our high school guys and our college guys we train,” said Hall. “So, they’re matching up against them. So, the idea came from just getting the kids a game and saving them from the rainout we had. If you don’t love it, you’re not going to make it to the next level. I say that because the love will drive the work. It will drive you when you wake up. It gives you that feeling when you wake up in the morning [that] you have something you’re working towards and going after.”