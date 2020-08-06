Former LSU QB Peter Parrish becomes a Tiger again ... in Memphis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU quarterback Peter Parrish has chosen to transfer to Memphis to continue his college football career.
Parrish tweeted on Thursday, August 6, that he is committed to those Tigers.
Shea Dixon with 247Sports reported just three days earlier that Parrish had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Parrish’s name was no longer listed on the Tigers’ football roster as of Friday, July 3, Dixon previously reported.
He is a former four-star, dual-threat quarterback prospect from Central High School in Phenix City, Ala.
RELATED STORIES:
Head coach Ed Orgeron announced on March 10 that Parrish had been suspended indefinitely from the LSU football program for violating team rules.
Details about the violation were not provided.
Parrish did not participate in the few practices the team held before activities were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.