FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Most stay dry for at least a couple more days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather pattern that has dominated our local area through most of the week will persist through at least Friday.
The vast majority of us will stay dry, with rain chances only running 10% today and tomorrow, and highs will be right around normal, topping out in the low to mid 90°s.
Much like the last couple of days, best chances for a few showers and thunderstorms will be confined to areas closer to the coast. And while rain chances overall are low, once again today, any storms that do develop near the coast could be strong.
A couple of subtle changes are expected over the next 24-48 hours. First, humidity values will start to climb, making the heat index a little more of an issue.
Second, temperatures may inch a little higher, with a somewhat higher potential for highs reaching the mid 90°s in some neighborhoods.
Otherwise, rain chances start a slow climb over the weekend, reaching 20%-30% on Saturday and 30%-40% by Sunday.
The extended outlook suggests a more active pattern next week, with daily rain chances at 50% or better beginning on Tuesday.
For once, we can say that the tropics are quiet today. The weak area of low pressure southwest of Bermuda is now given a near 0% chance of development.
However, our long-range guidance indicates that the tropical Atlantic may start to come back to life next week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.