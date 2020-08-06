FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity expected to increase over weekend

The First Alert Forecast into the weekend will come with rising humidity, accompanied by increasing opportunities for afternoon showers. After morning lows in the mid 70s for the Red Stick, afternoon highs both days will be in the low to mid 90s, which will feel more like the triple digits thanks to the returning Gulf moisture. Expect isolated afternoon t-showers (20% chance) Saturday, with scattered afternoon t-showers (30% to 40% coverage) Sunday. Both days will be marked by far more rain-free hours than wet ones, and even those neighborhoods that do get rain are unlikely to see more than 0.5″ for a weekend total.