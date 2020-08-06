FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy your Thurs., no umbrellas needed for most

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It looks as if we’ll have another day or two of generally rain free weather before there could be a bit more activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar over the weekend!
In the meantime, not a bad out-the-door for your Thursday morning. Temperatures are starting out in the low/mid 70°s – on the way to a high of 93° with the heat index likely slipping into the triple digits.
As far as rain is concerned, less than 10% today.
Overnight, clear and mild, a low of 71°.
Tomorrow, partly cloudy, a spotty/isolated shower possible (20% coverage) – the high temperature topping out in the low/mid 90°s Friday.
