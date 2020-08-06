Department of Education providing strong start resources for students with disabilities

The newest set of resources includes guidance for families, educators and direct service providers. The Strong Start 2020 Family Toolbox for Students with Disabilities offers families concrete ways to support their child’s learning. The Strong Start 2020 Reopening Guidance for Special Education Leaders helps systems and educators prepare for a successful reopening that meets the needs of students with disabilities. The Strong Start 2020 Reopening Guidance for Direct Service Providers includes resources to help direct service providers ensure students continue to receive special education and related services during traditional or modified operations.