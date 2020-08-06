1 in critical condition following shooting on Greenwell Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say one man was shot multiple times before being to taken to the hospital in critical condition.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2700 block of Greenwell Street early Thursday morning, Aug. 6.
One victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police say.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 (STOP).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.