CRIME STOPPERS: Fugitive wanted on sexual battery charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Investigators with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Joseph Rodriguez who is wanted on charges of sexual battery and oral sexual battery.
According to LPSO, Rodriguez, 37, is 5′11 and weighs about 295 Ibs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the location of Rodriguez is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Those with information can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
