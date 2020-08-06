Cash reward being offered for info on alleged murderer who may be involved with gang

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - A $2,500 cash reward is being offered for information about the whereabouts of an alleged murderer.
Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa and the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding Jaylohn Mitchell, who’s accused of second-degree murder.
Officials say on June 21, he killed a 19-year-old male on McDaniel Road in Amite. Mitchell should be considered armed and dangerous, officials say.
It’s also believed by law enforcement that Mitchell may be involved in a gang.
Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or click here.
