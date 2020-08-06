Baton Rouge Medical Advisory Board issues guidance for businesses amid coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The HealthyBR Medical Advisory Board issued recommendations and guidelines for businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The recommendations were developed with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) using guidelines from the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health. The board provided guidance on reducing the spread of the virus, identifying symptoms, sanitation and employer polices, potential employee scenarios and reference resources, according to a press release.
“It’s important to provide our business community with the resources they need to operate safely for their customers and employees. These recommendations are just one more step in helping to protect our economy and health of our residents,” said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
These guidelines are not intended for healthcare and congregate living personnel and are not a replacement for recommendations from medical professionals, according to the press release.
“Business leaders know that the safest, most sustainable path to economic recovery is the successful containment of the virus,” said Adam Knapp, President and CEO of BRAC. “This guidance is meant to give further confidence to businesses on how to remain open in a way that is as safe as possible for employees and customers. Protecting livelihoods and protecting lives are not competing interests. Together, we can achieve both.”
