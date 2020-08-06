Baton Rouge Krewe of Apollo cancels 2021 Mardi Gras ball

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Mystic Krewe of Apollo will not be hosting a Mardi Gras ball in 2021, according to a Facebook post by the krewe’s president, Tyson O’Brien.
Bal Masque XL was originally scheduled for Jan. 23, 2021. It has been rescheduled for Jan. 22, 2022.
“In light of the continuing escalation of the COVID-19 Pandemic, our board has unanimously voted to postpone Bal Masque XL, that was scheduled for January 23, 2021, until January 22, 2022. This was a painful decision to make, but through careful consideration, it is clearly the safest path for our Krewe and the patrons that attend the Bal each year. We truly miss each and every one of you and can’t wait for us to be able to host events once more!!” the post read.
“Rest assured that The Mystic Krewe of Apollo Baton Rouge will continue to thrive. We will work in cooperation with our sister Krewes in Lafayette, New Orleans, and Birmingham to plan a Mr. & Ms. National Apollo Pageant in 2021 when conditions will allow. Please follow our Facebook page and our website for updates and upcoming events. I wish you all safety and prosperity in these trying times,” O’Brien wrote.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.