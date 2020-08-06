Baton Rouge Judge Chip Moore signs qualifying papers from hospital

District Court Judge Richard "Chip" Moore was hospitalized with COVID-19, his re-election campaign staff said. (Source: District Court Judge Richard "Chip" Moore)
By Hailey Auglair | August 6, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 6:40 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -19th Judicial District Court Judge Richard “Chip” Moore, who is currently in the hospital battling the coronavirus, signed his qualifying forms to run for re-election Thursday, Aug. 6.

The 55-year-old has been at Our Lady of the Lake since July 2 and was in critical condition. However, Moore was able to sign his papers Thursday and is now doing physical therapy, according to his campaign manager.

Two weeks ago, Moore’s campaign team filed a petition asking to sign the papers for him for the Nov. 3 election.

Moore has been a district judge since April 2005.

