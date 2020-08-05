Wednesday, August 5: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, August 5 at 11:50 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 125,943 positive cases - increase of 1,490 cases
- 3,978 deaths - 41 new deaths
- 1,487 patients in the hospital - decrease of 16 patients
- 223 patients on ventilators - decrease of 17 patients
- 89,083 patients recovered - increase of 14,837 patients
- 93% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 29% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under.
The collection dates for most of the cases reported fall between July 29 and Aug 5.
Since Tuesday, Aug. 4, 20,010 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,469,867.
