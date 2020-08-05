Waitr doubles delivery zones for restaurants in Baton Rouge areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Waitr announced Wednesday that it will be expanding the delivery zones of restaurants in some areas of Baton Rouge.
Some restaurants will now offer delivery as far as 10 miles away. In some instances, this is double the prior reach. It allows diners to order from a larger pool of restaurants.
“We’ve heard from many customers that their favorite restaurant was across town and therefore too far away. Now, with the expanded service, they’ll have easy access to more of their favorite foods,” said Chris Creeden, Regional Manager.
