Southeastern starts fall football camp

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - While LSU fans have to wait until September 26 to see their Tigers and Southern fans won’t have their Jags until spring, the Southland Conference still plans to kick off the season Labor Day weekend.
It was an enthusiastic start to fall camp for Southeastern on Wednesday, August 5, as the optimism is sky-high for the Lions, coming off a winning season and the offensive explosion in Frank Scelfo’s second season at the helm.
The coach gave his assistants lots of credit for that success but he’s been around long enough to know what makes for the success of a championship team as the Lions take aim at the rest of the Southland Conference.
Southeastern is preparing for a September 3 season-opener at Tulane.
