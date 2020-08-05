School leaders assure parents both students, teachers will be safe this upcoming school year

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A handful of teachers and staff in the Jefferson Parish school system tested positive for COVID-19 after the school system’s soft opening Monday, Aug. 3.
Now, advocacy groups in the Baton Rouge area and surrounding parishes, as well as some school district leaders are looking to assure parents that both teachers and students will be safe when next school year begins.
The 2020-21 school year starts Friday, Aug. 7 for students in Livingston Parish, and around 93% of those (close to 26,000 students) have opted for in-person learning. Superintendent Joe Murphy says the school system has plans in place to keep students and teachers safe.
