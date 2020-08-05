Shreveporters question late and undelivered packages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — For the past few weeks, there have been complaints from Shreveport residents saying they are not receiving packages, as well as tracked packages not arriving to the intended location.
Dorothy Peoples, who lives in Doyline, said she mailed her packages July 22 through U.S. Postal Service offices in Shreveport.
Those packages still haven’t been received by her family in South Carolina; and Peoples wants answers.
“This is just unacceptable; why is there a slowdown?”
She says there needs to be some accountability for the package issues.
“I think it comes from the top down. And now it’s affecting regular everyday people. It’s not fair.”
Peoples also is concerned that this mailing problem could cause a delay with mail-in ballots for this year’s elections.
“If you can’t get a package that you paid for to where its destination, then why would we have confidence that the right thing is going to happen with the ballots?”
