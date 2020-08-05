Saints head coach says hotel doesn’t take away all risk

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Saints are still in the conditioning portion of this unusual training camp, there are still several days before the Black and Gold can have their first padded practice.
Talking about the team renting out four floors of the Loews Hotel in New Orleans, Sean Payton explained it should help but it can’t completely negate all the risk.
“We’re certainly trying to be smart and limit our outside contact but, when you’re not operating in a clean bubble, like the NHL or NBA, then you’re going to have positive tests,” said Payton. “It ... I don’t care ... all the tracing, all the social distancing, and all the beepers you wear, you’re playing tackle football. You’re lockering next to each other. You just have to understand there are going to be a certain amount of positive tests.”
Real practices are scheduled to begin August 17.
