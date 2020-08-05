Man whose equipment was stolen days before launch of new business calls on community to be vigilant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Days before Jordan Touchet was scheduled to launch his lawn care business, he says someone stole $2,000 worth of equipment from his trailer.
“This Friday [July 31] what was my last day working full-time and, I was going to start my own business starting Saturday [Aug. 8], and I had work lined up,” Touchet says.
He says the theft happened Monday, Aug. 3 at his home on Ken Lee Drive, in the Broadmoor area of Baton Rouge.
A doorbell security camera recorded an SUV in his yard at the time of the alleged crime, he says.
He believes the SUV is a dark-colored, early 2000s Chevrolet Tahoe.
Touchet says the timing of the theft made things difficult for him and his family.
“I don’t really have too much savings left after getting all this going. So, it was tough I didn’t know how he’s going to bounce back,” Touchet tells WAFB’s Donovan Jackson.
However, he’s fortunate family and friends stepped up to help him replace the equipment, he says.
Now, Touchet wants to remind people to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.
“It’s already a crazy what we’re living in right now, so if we can just look out for one another if we have our neighbors and if there’s something that is going on that doesn’t look right in the middle of the day speak up and say something if you can...cause it’s just so much to deal with,” Touchet said.
He says he is hopeful the culprit is found soon before another family falls victim to theft. Anyone with any information about the SUV should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.
