Libraries gear up to aid students, teachers with online library and resources

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As students and teachers head back to school, whether physically in the building or through a computer, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library (EBRPL) is making sure they’re prepared to take on the new school year with a fully accessible virtual library.
A normal library doesn’t usually look blocked off, sectioned off with yellow caution tape keeping patrons from walking in between the stacks. The Main Library on Goodwood only allows around 200 people in the building at a time. There are fewer chairs and computers to remind everyone to keep their distance from each other. These are new changes for the library, but changes they’re making to ensure everyone is safe.
“Children, of course, can come to the library, they can call the library, they can have things set aside for them to check out and take home, but not every child can come to the library, but the library is already waiting for them in the cloud,” says Mary Stein, assistant director of EBRPL.
The library is offering an online resource to help children and schools. All one has to do is set up a library card that will give one access to everything one would see in a typical library. The virtual library is not just for students, but also for teachers to use in their classrooms.
“We will even work with schools to try and set up an entire class of kids so that they all have access to the digital library. That’s something the schools are going to be struggling with because many of the schools in their back-to-school plans, the library is going to be off limits to the kids,” Stein added.
The library also plans to also offer virtual programs, particularly for teenagers who may need extra resources since they are most likely to be the ones participating in a hybrid learning model.
“During this brave new world, we are still just trying to figure this out together. So what we are doing in the library is trying to make sure is that teens still have access to digital resources that they need so they can do their school work, prep for ACTs, anything else they might need with that,” said Julia Rigsby, teen coordinator for the library.
The new online library aims to have what a student needs on all subjects, for all grades, even up to college level. EBRPL is also willing to give tutorials to students and teachers on how to navigate the online library portal; simply call 225-231-3700.
