LHSAA football regular season to kick off the week of Oct. 8-10
Prep football is set to kickoff in October.
By Garland Gillen | August 5, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 1:35 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LHSAA football regular season is tentatively set to kick off on Oct. 8-10 a source tells FOX 8 Sports.

The LHSAA is planning for an eight-game regular season. The playoffs will be extended possibly until January.

The season was originally scheduled to start the week of Sept. 3-5.

The LHSAA needs to get to Phase 3 in order to start the prep football season. Governor John Bel Edwards said the state will continue with Phase 2 until at least Aug. 28.

