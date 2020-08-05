LHSAA football regular season to kick off the week of Oct. 8-10

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LHSAA football regular season is tentatively set to kick off on Oct. 8-10 a source tells FOX 8 Sports.
The LHSAA is planning for an eight-game regular season. The playoffs will be extended possibly until January.
The season was originally scheduled to start the week of Sept. 3-5.
The LHSAA needs to get to Phase 3 in order to start the prep football season. Governor John Bel Edwards said the state will continue with Phase 2 until at least Aug. 28.
