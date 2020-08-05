Gretna man arrives home to fanfare after 2,500 mile kayak trip down Mississippi River

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) -Gretna resident Joey Cargol arrived home Wednesday to hugs, applause, a few tears, and even TV cameras.
Cargol paddled 2,552 miles down the Mississippi River, beginning June 1 at its headwaters at Lake Itasca, Minnesota, through 10 states.
He said at Wednesday’s news conference that he finally had the chance to fulfill a childhood dream and credits his father as his inspiration.
Cargol said that Mother Nature threw him several curve balls along the way but never thought of giving up.
Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant said that Cargol will be honored at an upcoming council meeting.
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser was also on the bank of the Mississippi River waiting for Cargol and presented him with official “Louisiana Ambassador” plaque.
