GBR Food Bank hosting free food giveaway at Cortana Mall Saturday, Aug. 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is hosting a free food distribution event Saturday, Aug. 8 to help families facing food insecurity as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Boxes of food will be given to up to 1,500 families starting at 9 a.m. Boxes will be distributed while supplies last, so participants are encouraged to arrive early.
The event will be held at 9301 Cortana Pl. in Baton Rouge.
Participants are required to wear face masks in order to receive food.
