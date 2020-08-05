FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical Aug. temps, humidity levels return by weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The humidity didn’t get quite as low as expected Wednesday morning, but it was still relatively comfortable for August, just not quite as cool for Wednesday’s sunrise as projected. Most of the WAFB area remained rain-free as expected, with just a few pockets of rain, mainly along the coast, during the afternoon.
A diffuse, meandering cool front is draped across the southern parishes and is expected to linger there into Thursday. While daytime temperatures will run near normal as they have the past several days, humidity levels will remain a bit below the norm for August. Afternoon showers will be limited mainly to the coastal parishes Thursday and Friday too. By late Thursday into early Friday, however, that diffuse front will begin lifting northward as a warm front, opening the door for inflow off the Gulf.
The Storm Team will keep rain chances very low for Thursday and Friday, but you will likely notice the air getting a bit more sticky as Gulf moisture returns.
The First Alert Forecast for the weekend is not a bad one, but we should be back to near average August humidity for Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days will be in the low 90s, but will feel more like 100° or more during the mid to late afternoon. Expect isolated afternoon t-showers Saturday, with afternoon rain chances running around 30% to possibly 40% Sunday. The bottom line is it’s back to a typical summer pattern for the weekend, with scattered afternoon rains, but neither day will be a washout.
Rain chances next week are expected to run in the 40% to 50% range each day, with highs running around 90° to the low 90s for most WAFB neighborhoods.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued its final advisory for Isaias Wednesday morning as the storm raced northward through east-central Canada.
The NHC continues to watch Invest 94L, a non-tropical low to the southwest of Bermuda, but the afternoon NHC outlook gives 94L just a 10% chance for development into a tropical system over the next five days.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic Basin, there are a handful of tropical waves, but none are showing any significant potential for development at this time.
