FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical Aug. temps, humidity levels return by weekend

The First Alert Forecast for the weekend is not a bad one, but we should be back to near average August humidity for Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days will be in the low 90s, but will feel more like 100° or more during the mid to late afternoon. Expect isolated afternoon t-showers Saturday, with afternoon rain chances running around 30% to possibly 40% Sunday. The bottom line is it’s back to a typical summer pattern for the weekend, with scattered afternoon rains, but neither day will be a washout.