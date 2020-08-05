FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry to end the work week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A complex of t-storms in the Southern Plains will dive south today and could trigger a few showers and t-storms across a portion of the local area this afternoon. Most will remain dry with the best opportunity for rain looking to occur south of the interstate corridor.
Humidity levels will remain lower than normal for a few more days as we continue to see northerly flow. Afternoon highs will still be plenty hot with highs in the low to mid 90°s right through this weekend.
Rain chances will be on the climb by the weekend, but don’t cancel any outdoor plans. Neither Saturday nor Sunday will be wash-outs with rain chances listed at 40%. You will feel the humidity return by the weekend.
We say goodbye to Isaias as the system has become post-tropical and has moved into Canada. A weak tropical wave is falling apart midway between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center no longer views this system as a threat to become a tropical cyclone.
In the coming days, we will watch a few tropical waves come off the Coast of Africa. But as of right now nothing appears to show imminent signs of possible development.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.