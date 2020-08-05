Denham Springs man sentenced for downloading hundreds of child porn images

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for downloading hundreds of images of child pornography.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday, Aug. 5 that Jesse Sloane, 59, will serve 68 months in federal prison following his conviction for receipt of child pornography. Sloane will also be required to serve five years of supervised released following his prison sentence, and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.
The DOJ says according to admissions made by Sloane during his plea, on March 14, 2018, agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at his home and found hundreds of images of child pornography downloaded on Sloane’s computer. More than 600 images and videos of children under the age of 12 engaged in various sex acts were found, the DOJ report states.
“This conviction and sentence demonstrate the commitment this office has to prosecuting those who exploit our children, who are among the most innocent and vulnerable among us. My office looks forward to continuing our partnership with federal, state, and local law enforcement to aggressively pursue these child predators. I want to commend our prosecutors and the FBI for their excellent work in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.