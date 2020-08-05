Court hearing for bar owners against Gov. Edwards to be held Wednesday

A sign hangs outside Bruno’s Tavern in New Orleans on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Bruno’s is one of many bars around the city that shut down under new restrictions the state announced over the weekend to fight the spread of coronavirus. Bars in New Orleans had been allowed to open, with limited capacity, a month earlier when the number of hospitalizations from the virus in Louisiana was in decline. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill) (Source: Kevin McGill)