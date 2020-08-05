Assess the Need aims to support schools, students in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School supplies for families in need of a little help are packed and ready to go in Livingston Parish.
For the last 20 years, the Assess the Need Supply Drive has been making sure students start the year off right.
The Livingston Parish Tax Assessor Jeff Taylor sponsors the supply drive. “Hundreds of needy families in Livingston Parish cannot afford even the basic school supplies for their children,” he says.
Each year, the group collects donations from the community to purchase school supplies for needy students.
Assess the Need partners with schools in Livingston Parish to find out which students would benefit the most.
“Nearly 3,000 students are expected to start the 2020-2021 school year without the supplies they need if we don’t help,” according to organizers.
This pandemic has made collecting donations tough. Organizers say normally volunteers set up outside of a business soliciting donations. However, they have lost the option to partner with businesses because of the pandemic.
Assess the Need is working to still meet the need by encouraging digital donations through Venmo or Paypal.
“You can easily link to the accounts by using the camera app on your cell phone or mobile device. Focus the lens on the camera to the preferred QR code above. All donations are tax-deductible.”
Donations are tax-exempt, and 100% of the proceeds go to Livingston Parish Schools. The tax identification number for Assess the Need is 01-0561988.
