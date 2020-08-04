Sun Belt Conference announces football to begin Labor Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Sun Belt Conference has decided to play football in the fall and announced it will kick off the season over Labor Day weekend.
“We believe this timetable will allow for the healthy integration of the entire campus community for each Sun Belt member,” the conference stated.
Officials said teams will play eight conference games with the option for as many as four non-conference games. The Sun Belt Championship is scheduled to be played on December 5 but the date will be adjusted if necessary.
Louisiana has two universities in the conference - UL Lafayette and UL Monroe.
“The Sun Belt Conference will continue to monitor health trends across our communities. Sun Belt Presidents and Chancellors, Athletics Directors, the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, and medical advisors will continue to review data to ensure a safe return to activities and competition,” officials added.
The conference said it will continue to give updates as the impact of the pandemic continues to evolve.
