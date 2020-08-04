Southern University welcomes freshmen students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday, Aug. 4 was move-in day for incoming freshmen at Southern University in Baton Rouge.
Just a week before school is set to begin, students are getting settled into their new home away from home.
The pandemic has forced the University to change the move-in process for students this year.
According to the Office of Residential Life and Housing, only two cars per student are allowed, everyone must wear a mask and two non-residents can help move the student in. Additional move-in do’s and don’ts can be found here.
The department says, " Students should check their campus email for their housing assignment, which includes the ‘letter’ of their bedroom/suite.”
Freshman students will begin moving into their dorms around 6 a.m. in a staggered schedule throughout the day to promote social distancing and avoid a large crowd.
Letter A Bedrooms
6:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Letter C Bedrooms
9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
Letter B Bedrooms
12:00 p.m. (noon) – 2:30 p.m.
Letter D Bedrooms
3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Upperclassmen are scheduled to move in on Monday, August 10.
“If students miss scheduled move-in times, they MUST wait until after this move-in is complete for a new time. For questions and concerns, contact Residential Life and Housing at 225-771-3590 or reslife@subr.edu. "
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.