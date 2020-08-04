SLU releases plans for students to return to campus for fall semester

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Southeastern Louisiana University has released its plans for students to return to campus in the fall.
“Campus is just not the same without our Southeastern family here, and you are a vital part of that family,” the school said on its website.
Schools officials say many classes will be flexible in terms of their format and will include online and face-to-face components. Campus events will be limited in both size and number. The schools says these changes are necessary to comply with public health guidelines and to keep everyone safe.
SLU officials say the goal is to preserve as many face-to-face experiences as possible while maintaining everyone’s safety.
