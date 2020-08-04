Sautéed Breast of Duck with Caramelized Peaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Often, the breasts of large ducks or small geese were removed for pan sautéing. The cooks would quickly sear the breasts to medium-rare, remove them from heat, and caramelize fresh fruit in the drippings. This modern version is definitely a dish to try.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
6 Long Island or Mallard duck breasts
2 cups thinly sliced peaches
½ cup port wine
1 tbsp cane syrup
1 bay leaf
1 tbsp diced garlic
10 black peppercorns
6 basil leaves, torn
4 sprigs thyme
6 sage leaves, torn
salt to taste
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
¼ cup vegetable oil
black pepper to taste
2 cups duck stock
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
In a large mixing bowl, combine duck breasts, port, cane syrup, bay leaf, diced garlic, peppercorns, basil, thyme, sage, salt, and hot sauce. Toss to coat the breasts in the marinade. Let rest at room temperature for at least 4 hours.
Remove duck from marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Strain marinade, discard solids, and reserve liquids.
In a large cast iron skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Season duck breasts with salt and pepper. Sauté duck, skin-side down, until lightly browned. Continue to sauté, turning occasionally, until internal temperature reaches 140°F. Remove duck breasts, set aside, and keep warm.
Add peaches and sauté in pan drippings. Reduce heat to low and cook until peaches are caramelized, 10–15 minutes.
Add duck stock and reserved marinade and bring to a low boil. Reduce to sauce consistency. Season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic.
To serve, slice each breast and top with a generous portion of peach sauce.
