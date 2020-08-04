Saints linebacker DeMario Davis discusses season ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Long viewed as one of the NFL’s most underrated players, Saints linebacker DeMario Davis may finally be getting the respect he’s due.
On the league’s annual top-100 list, he ranked #67. Davis is appreciative but wants more.
“It’s great to be on the list when I once wasn’t,” Davis said. “I’m grateful for that. Anything that happens I’m always going to give credit to the man who gave me the ability to do it: the Lord above. But other than that, I’m just going to find ways to challenge myself and not get comfortable. It’s like 67 is too low.”
Thus, he remains motivated. This offseason he got creative with his training amid the Covid 19 pandemic. He moved his trainer in with him and even went acquatic with his conditioning.
" I did a lot more water workouts, because it was a way that I could train my conditioning and train my body at the same time,” Davis explained. “The water kind of recovers you while you’re training. So I was able to train in the water for 2.5-3 hours and not be so fatigued that I couldn’t work out the next day.”
Now that he’s reported to camp, he admitted the new circumstances take some some getting accustomed too.
“I think the hardest thing is to not be in close contact with your teammates and your coaches. It’s really like a family environment when you come into the locker room, especially this locker room. For us to have to keep our distance to have to joke from a space. It’s just different.”
