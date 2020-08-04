Police investigating shooting on Lobdell Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say they are investigating a shooting on Lobdell Drive.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 in the 2100 block of Lobdell Drive.
A spokesperson for BRPD says at least one person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Very few details are available at this time. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
