Most students in Livingston Parish to learn on-campus, school district says

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Livingston Parish Public Schools say almost 93% of its students have opted to receive on-campus instruction for the 2020-2021 school year.
Superintendent Joe Murphy says as of Tuesday, Aug. 4, the school district has 25,879 students enrolled to attend in the fall, with only 1,870 students (7.2%) enrolled in an all-virtual option due to COVID-19 concerns.
Schools will open Aug. 7, as laid out in the district’s Phase 2 plans. A majority of students will be learning in a hybrid format, with some on-campus instruction and some virtual classes.
The superintendent says 8,222 students have been assigned to Group A and will attend classes Mondays, Wednesdays, and every other Friday. Group B, which contains 7,957 students, will attend classes Tuesdays, Thursdays, and every other Friday (opposite from Group A). Students will receive virtual instruction on the days they’re not on campus. The hybrid model is for students in grades 3 through 12.
Students lower than 3rd grade, as well as students with special needs and those in special circumstances, will attend classes five days per week as normal. At this time, 7,483 students will attend classes in this traditional manner.
“It’s important for parents to know that no matter which learning option assigned or selected for their student, every student will receive quality instruction for that format,” Murphy said. “When we were faced with delivering virtual instruction for students back in March, our schools and our teachers did the very best they could under those circumstances. Since then, our teachers have undergone extensive training on how to prepare for and deliver virtual instruction, our schools are better prepared to meet the technological demands, our campuses have reconfigured to allow for better distancing, and our system as a whole is ready to deliver instruction that meets the high expectations and rigor of what we have traditionally provided as a district.”
“While we anticipate having to work through some glitches and making adjustments, we want all our parents and students to know that we will be having class every day, and we will expect our students to be accountable for their graded work and attendance,” Murphy said. “We have every intention of creating and maintaining a high-functioning learning atmosphere with high expectations at every level.”
The superintendent says parents should stay in touch with their child’s school throughout the year to receive updates about any possible changes, which will be dictated by the state’s COVID-19 guidelines as recommended by Governor John Bel Edwards.
