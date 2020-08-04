Most students in Livingston Parish to learn on-campus, school district says

“It’s important for parents to know that no matter which learning option assigned or selected for their student, every student will receive quality instruction for that format,” Murphy said. “When we were faced with delivering virtual instruction for students back in March, our schools and our teachers did the very best they could under those circumstances. Since then, our teachers have undergone extensive training on how to prepare for and deliver virtual instruction, our schools are better prepared to meet the technological demands, our campuses have reconfigured to allow for better distancing, and our system as a whole is ready to deliver instruction that meets the high expectations and rigor of what we have traditionally provided as a district.”