Mayor Broome breaks ground on 72nd Avenue sidewalk project

The following information was provided by the mayor’s office.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome broke ground Tuesday for the first MOVEBR construction project, which will build new sidewalks on 72nd Avenue. Phase 1 of the 72nd Avenue Sidewalks Project will build new 4-foot wide sidewalks on both sides of the street from Scenic Highway to I-110.
The sidewalk improvement project will improve bus stops, make sidewalks ADA compliant, and make sidewalks safer for residents.
“This project brings a safer, healthier and better quality of life for the residents, churches and businesses along 72nd Avenue,” said Mayor Broome. “It provides safe access to the BREC Scotlandville Parkway and the ExxonMobil YMCA, which are great assets to this neighborhood.”
“Residents will not only have a safer, accessible way to travel, they can also enjoy walking for exercise or to visit a neighbor,” said Mayor Broome. “Children will have a safer way to get to school. These improvements were also needed to connect the neighborhood with commercial businesses on Scenic Highway and Plank Road.”
The MOVEBR program includes projects that benefit every part of East Baton Rouge Parish and range from large projects that address traffic congestion to smaller projects that improve neighborhoods.
“Whether you drive, bike, walk or ride a bus to school or work, this MOVEBR project will improve life for everyone along 72nd Avenue,” said Mayor Broome. “In the coming months and years, you will see groundbreakings like this throughout the parish as all 72 major MOVEBR projects enter their construction phase along with numerous new sidewalk projects. The site of orange barrels and construction vehicles will soon give way to over $1 billion in transportation improvements voted for by you, the citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish.”
Phase 1 of the 72nd Avenue Sidewalks Project was designed by Professional Engineering Consultants and will be built by Gulf States Services, LLC. Phase 1 is scheduled to be completed by January 29, 2021.
Following the completion of Phase 1, Phase 2 will build sidewalks along 72nd Avenue from I-110 to Plank Road. The 72nd Avenue Sidewalks Project is the first of 15 sidewalk improvement projects in the MOVEBR program.
