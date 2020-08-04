Mayor Broome breaks ground on 72nd Avenue sidewalk project

“Whether you drive, bike, walk or ride a bus to school or work, this MOVEBR project will improve life for everyone along 72nd Avenue,” said Mayor Broome. “In the coming months and years, you will see groundbreakings like this throughout the parish as all 72 major MOVEBR projects enter their construction phase along with numerous new sidewalk projects. The site of orange barrels and construction vehicles will soon give way to over $1 billion in transportation improvements voted for by you, the citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish.”