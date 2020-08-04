Judge rules Wicker can run for mayor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district court judge has ruled that East Baton Rouge Parish metro-council member Tara Wicker has met all the qualifications to run for mayor.
Her candidacy was challenged in a lawsuit filed last week.
At issue was whether Wicker had either filed all necessary Louisiana state income tax forms for the years 2015 to 2020 when she qualified to run for mayor on July 22, 2020.
Judge Tim Kelley said Tuesday afternoon that he found Wicker’s testimony to be credible and he believes she did in fact file her returns for the years in question.
