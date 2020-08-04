Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi released from hospital

Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi
By Scottie Hunter | August 4, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT - Updated August 4 at 10:38 AM

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WAFB’s Scottie Hunter that he has been released from a local hospital after being treated for COVID-19.

“I feel like a million bucks,” Stassi said.

The sheriff was released around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3 after being in the hospital since Wednesday, July 29.

“Listen to what the governor tells you,” Stassi said by phone Thursday, July 30. “This is nothing to play with. A lot of people are not affected much, but some are.”

