Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi released from hospital

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WAFB’s Scottie Hunter that he has been released from a local hospital after being treated for COVID-19.
“I feel like a million bucks,” Stassi said.
The sheriff was released around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3 after being in the hospital since Wednesday, July 29.
“Listen to what the governor tells you,” Stassi said by phone Thursday, July 30. “This is nothing to play with. A lot of people are not affected much, but some are.”
