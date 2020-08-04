Hearing underway in Tara Wicker candidacy case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district court judge is being asked to decide whether East Baton Rouge Parish metro-council member Tara Wicker has met all the qualifications to run for mayor.
Judge Tim Kelley heard about 90 minutes of online testimony in the case Tuesday morning before breaking for lunch at 12:10 p.m. The online court session is scheduled to resume at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday.
At issue is whether Wicker had either filed all necessary Louisiana state income tax forms for the years 2015 to 2020 when she qualified to run for mayor on July 22, 2020.
In a lawsuit filed last week, three East Baton Rouge residents claimed their public records indicate Wicker did not file necessary tax documents for the years 2016 or 2018, despite Wicker claiming on her qualification paperwork that she had.
Candidates running for mayor are required to certify during qualification that they have filed proper tax returns or extensions for the previous five years.
“All of my taxes were filed, yes, sir,” Wicker testified during Tuesday’s court hearing on the matter. Wicker said when she qualified to run for mayor on July 22, she had “no reason” to think any of her taxes had not been filed for the prior five years. “I know unequivocally that I filed my taxes,” she said.
Wicker testified that she personally put her 2016 tax return in the mail. She said her accountant filed the 2018 return.
The plaintiffs who filed suit claimed public records they received from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) indicate Wicker had not filed Louisiana state income taxes for 2016 or 2018 and had not filed for a tax extension for either year.
Vanessa LaFleur, Custodian of Records for the Louisiana Department of Revenue, testified Tuesday that she was the person who responded to that records request.
LaFleur testified that her office could not locate any tax filings for Wicker for 2016 or 2018.
Under cross-examination by Wicker’s attorney Jeffrey Coreil, LaFleur acknowledged that her husband works on the re-election campaign for current EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
LaFleur told the court that her husband’s position in the Broome campaign has no effect on her position with the LDR or how she responds to public records requests.
Coreil also stated in court that LaFleur Industries, LLC, owned by LaFleur’s husband, has allegedly received “work and grants” from the Broome administration. Vanessa LeFleur, who confirmed she is a registered agent for the company, said she was not aware of the day-to-day operations of her husband’s company.
LaFleur testified that, as LDR Custodian of Records, she does not personally do the research for items requested. Instead, she said other staff members search for tax records and report their findings back to her so that she can respond to the request.
Coreil asked LaFleur if the LDR has ever made a mistake in responding to a public records request. “Not under my watch,” LaFleur responded.
The court hearing is held online, with participants joining using the Zoom program, due to heightened coronavirus restrictions at the 19th Judicial District Court.
One of the three people who filed the lawsuit, Sonny Cranch, once worked with the failed campaign to elect Darryl Gissel for EBR Mayor-President in 2016.
Gissel now serves as Mayor Sharon-Weston Broome’s Chief Administrative Officer.
Cranch, who smoked a cigar during part of Tuesday’s online court hearing, told WAFB-TV last week that did not have any discussions with Gissel about the lawsuit prior to it being filed.
