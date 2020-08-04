Gov. Edwards to address state’s coronavirus response at 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state's COVID-19 situation at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool) (Source: STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING)
By WAFB Staff | August 4, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT - Updated August 4 at 8:55 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to address Louisiana’s coronavirus response Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

The number of positive coronavirus cases is starting to show early signs of plateauing, Edwards said in a press conference Tuesday, July 28.

East Baton Rouge Parish has surpassed Orleans Parish in having the highest number of positive coronavirus cases in the state.

In Mississippi, Gov. Reeves is expected to issue an executive order on returning to schools this afternoon. Mississippi is currently on track to have the highest positive cases per capita in the country, according to a top health official at Harvard.

Edwards issued a PSA to people 29 and younger, who, on average, make up around 30% or more of the new cases daily, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

