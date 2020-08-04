FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoying a break from the rains, humidity over the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A quiet weather pattern will remain in place through the end of the week as warm and mainly dry conditions persist. While temperatures will be pretty close to normal, humidity levels will run lower than normal through at least Thursday thanks to a drier northerly flow over the area.
Today shapes up to be a lot like Monday, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90°s. Model forecasts indicate that dew points, a measure of moisture content in the air, may dip well into the 60°s this afternoon, taking some of the sting out of our typical August heat. And much like Monday, the vast majority of us stay dry as rain chances only reach about 10% this afternoon.
An upper level trough over the eastern half of the country responsible for our drier, less humid air over the next few days will gradually lift out by late in the week. As it does so, humidity will make a comeback, and rain chances will see a slight rebound by the weekend, reaching 20% to 30%.
Into next week, we transition back into more of a typical late summer pattern, with increased humidity and scattered, mainly afternoon t-storms each day.
Elsewhere, Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Ocean Isle Beach, NC just after 10 p.m. CDT on Monday night. Even though the center has now been inland for a while, interaction between Isaias and the jet stream has helped to maintain it as a strong tropical storm as of Tuesday morning, with max winds still around 70 mph. Isaias will move quickly northward today, impacting areas from the mid-Atlantic through the Northeast and New England.
The other disturbance we’ve been tracking in the Atlantic had development chances lowered to 30% in the latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center. The remainder of the Atlantic basin is fairly quiet today.
