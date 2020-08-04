Fire that killed family dog ruled arson, investigators say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators say a blaze that killed a family’s dog was set intentionally.
Officials say the flames were reported around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at a home on Paige Street, which is located in the Glen Oaks neighborhood.
According to investigators, the fire started outside the home and then spread. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from destroying the entire house. It did, however, damage the living room and kitchen.
Two adults and two children were inside when that happened. They got out safely, but their dog did not make it out. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
If you know anything that can help arson investigators locate the person responsible, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP), or call (225) 354-1419.
