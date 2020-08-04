Arrest made in 2019 hit-and-run that left woman comatose for months before her death

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies arrested a man on Tuesday, Aug. 4 in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened in 2019.
Deputies say Charles Carr, of Baton Rouge, stole a woman’s cell phone and ran her over on July 4, 2019. Carr fled the area before first responders arrived.
Officials say the victim, Teya Turilli, of Littleton, Colorado, remained in a coma until her death on Nov. 8, 2019.
Carr was booked on simple robbery and second-degree murder charges.
The sheriff’s office says no bond has been set for Carr and it is unclear if he has an attorney.
