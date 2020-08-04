Amazon signs lease for new delivery station near Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amazon has signed a lease for a new delivery facility that has been under construction near Siegen Lane, the company said in a statement Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The new facility is located behind the Bethany Church crosses along I-10, near Siegen Lane.
WAFB’s Austin Kemker reported construction began on a warehouse at the site on March 10.
The new station will increase the speed of deliveries for customers in the Baton Rouge metro area, according to Amazon.
The new facility will also create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offer a variety of benefits packages, the company says.
The 111,918 square-foot facility is being constructed by Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties, Inc.
Seefried has built three Amazon centers in the past, along with several other large distribution centers.
“We welcome Amazon Logistics and its hundreds of future employees to the company’s new delivery station in Baton Rouge,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Amazon’s investment in Louisiana enhances our logistics sector by providing new career opportunities and crucial consumer connections,” Governor John Bel Edwards said.
“We are grateful that Amazon will continue to invest in our talented workforce in Baton Rouge and EBR with the launch of its new, state of the art delivery station off of Siegen Lane. Amazon’s investment within our city and parish will further fuel my administration’s efforts in creating an economy for the future,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.
An Amazon spokesperson says the company expects the delivery station to open by the end of the year.
