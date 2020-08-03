3 Tiger hoopsters return for 2020 after declaring for NBA Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three LSU basketball players who tested the NBA waters will be returning to Baton Rouge to play for the Tigers.
Jon Rothstein with CBS Sports reported forward Darius Days will return for his junior season. Later, point guard Javonte Smart posted a very short message on Twitter indicating he would be returning for his junior season as well. Then, Billy Embody with 247Sports reported sophomore forward Trendon Watford will be back.
Kent Lowe, the senior associate communications director, confirmed the trio is returning to play for head coach Will Wade.
Monday was the last day for players to decide whether to remain in the draft or return to college.
Days averaged 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season. He shot 48.6 percent from the field and played in all 31 games.
Smart averaged 12.5 points and 4.2 assists per game in his sophomore year. He shot 41.5 percent from the floor and also played in all 31 games.
Watford averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a freshman. He shot 48.9 percent from the field and played in every game for the Tigers.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.