Southern University announces date for virtual graduation ceremony for spring, summer graduates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University will honor nearly 600 spring and summer graduates in a virtual ceremony Friday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m.
The virtual graduation can be accessed on Southern’s homepage, Facebook page and YouTube channel. The video will also be available on demand, according to a press release.
The traditional ceremony was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s restrictions on large gatherings.
Kenneth C. Frazier, chief executive officer and chairman of the board for Merck & Co. Frazier, who is receiving an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree will speak at the virtual ceremony. He was the first black person to head a major pharmaceutical company in the country.
Other speakers will include Southern University President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton, Governor John Bel Edwards and Southern University Board of Supervisors Chairman Domoine Rutledge. The traditional conferring of degrees, alumni oath and photos submitted by graduates will also be featured during the virtual ceremony, according to a press release.
